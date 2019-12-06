Bevin says administration 'set new standards for good government'

With just days to go before Matt Bevin leaves the Kentucky governor's office, the one-term governor is reflecting on the last four years in Frankfort.

"I wanted to see Kentucky become the best version of itself possible," Bevin told WSAZ about his decision to run in 2015. "I was tired of living in a state where people bought and sold this state for cash, where contracts were sold, where board seats were sold. Where contracts were given to people who were related to people who worked in government."

Bevin lost his second term in November to Democrat challenger Andy Beshear by around 5,000 votes. Despite losing, Bevin still earned more than 200,000 votes than he did in 2015.

"One thing the left has done well is they harvest votes in these densely populated areas. If you think about it, and look at a map of Kentucky, it's very red with a few bright blue dots, and a few pale blue dots, but mostly a couple of blazing bright blue dots in our urban areas."

Bevin admits not all of his ideas and plans were met with open arms, but says they were necessary to better Kentucky.

"I was told not to talk about those things: right to work, school choice, fixing the pensions, modernizing our tax codes, cutting regulations ..." Bevin said. "Everyone said don't talk about that you'll never get elected, but those are exactly the kind of things Kentucky has needed to talk about for a long, long time."

Addressing the pension system did lead tumultuous moments, especially when it came to his relationship with teachers. Despite the back and forth, Bevin told WSAZ's Chad Hedrick that he doesn't live with regrets.

"I don't live my life looking in the rearview mirror. Think about this, it doesn't change anything. You can say woulda, coulda, shoulda, what does it change? Nothing. Learn from that if you decide to pursue some similar thing. Derive whatever you can from historical experience to make your next steps more informed, more thoughtful more intentional."

As for what those next steps are for Bevin, he did not elaborate on what they could be.

"We'll see. I really don't know. There are so many possibilities and opportunities. I've been approached with a lot of interesting ideas."

Bevin says he hopes his legacy is how he and his administration led the Commonwealth, and the standard they set.

"That's the greatest legacy that we set new standards of good government. we showed the people what good ethical government run by competent caring, committed people looks like."

Andy Beshear will be sworn in Dec. 10 in Frankfort as Kentucky's 63rd governor.