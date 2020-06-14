Beyonce pens open letter to Ky. Atty. General Daniel Cameron calling for justice for Breonna Taylor

Grammy winning singer and songwriter Beyonce has written an open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asking for justice for Breonna Taylor.

The letter, posted on Beyonce’s website Sunday, asks Cameron to bring charges against the three Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the search warrant leading to the death of Breonna Taylor back in March.

Taylor was shot and killed after three plainclothes officers executed the search warrant in her apartment on March 13. Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, said he believed the officers were intruders, leading to the exchange of gunfire between him and the three officers. Taylor was hit multiple times and later died.

“Three months have passed - and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired,” Beyonce said in the letter. “The LMPD’s investigation was turned over to your office, and yet all of the officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the LMPD. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison must be held accountable for their actions.”

The letter continues asking for justice for Breonna’s family.

“Ms. Taylor’s family has not been able to take time to process and grieve,” Beyonce said. “Instead, they have been working tirelessly to rally the support of friends, their community, and the country to obtain justice for Breonna.”

Beyonce asks for Cameron to bring criminal charges agains Mattingly, Cosgrove and Hankison, to commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution, and to investigate LMPD’s response to Taylor’s murder and practices leading to “repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens”.

“Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy,” Beyonce said. “With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The nex months cannot look like the last three.”