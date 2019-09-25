Bicycle thief caught on camera

For the third time in six months, the Nelson family is short two bicycles.

A bike thief was caught on camera in the 1400 block of McConnell Avenue in Portsmouth, Ohio.

“I looked at my daughter and I said, ‘why are you crying?’” father Jason Nelson said. “And she pointed at the tree and she said 'not again.' ”

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the two bikes were chain-locked onto the family's tree in the front yard of their house in the 1400 block of McConnell Avenue. The thief approached the tree and figured out the combination and then stole them, along with a lawn mower that was on the front porch.

“Their bikes were stolen for the third time,” Nelson said. “It's disheartening it's hard to watch your daughter cry because someone took something you worked hard to get.”

Lucky for the Nelsons, a member of the Mound Hill Neighborhood Watch caught the whole thing on camera.

Karen Hill, who has helped lead the watch since it started two years ago, says that it's disappointing when things like this happen.

“It's frustration for us because we have worked so hard to make our neighborhood great, and it's just kind of depressing,” Hill said.

But for the people of the watch group, they're just not going to put up with this.

“These people that are coming into our neighborhood watch group need to know we're not going to put up with this,” Hill said. “This is our home, this is our area. We work for what we have. If you can't go out and get a job, then face the jail time because we're not going to put up with it.”

That report from the Portsmouth Police Department says that the case will be marked closed until further information is available.

