Bicyclist hit by car in Huntington

Dispatchers say a bicyclist was hit by a car on Hal Greer Blvd near Kinetic Park Sunday evening.
By  | 
Posted:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A bicyclist is being treated for minor injuries after they were hit by a car Sunday evening.

Dispatchers say it happened on Hal Greer Blvd near Kinetic Park in Huntington.

Police say the bicyclist was alert when they got to the scene.

 