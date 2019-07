Kanawha County disptachers tell WSAZ a person riding a bike was hit Monday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. along the 2600 block of Kanawha Terrace.

Dispatchers say the person riding the bicycle had to be transported to receive medical care. No word on the extent of the person's injuries.

St. Albans police are investigating the incident.

