Big Bend golf course back open after damaging windstorm

In early May a vicious windstorm swept through Tornado, West Virginia. The fierce winds did their most damage at Big Bend golf course. So bad was the storm that the course closed for six weeks. Tony reports from the grand "reopening."

In early May a vicious windstorm swept through Tornado, West Virginia. The fierce winds did their most damage at Big Bend golf course.

In a spring known for rain and wind, the May 2 cloudburst hit one local golf course so hard that play had been halted for more than a month. Tony traveled to the Big Bend golf course on Saturday as the starter's plea to "play away please" resumed.

