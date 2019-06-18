Big Sandy Superstore Arena receives new electronic sign

The Big Sandy Superstore Arena received a new addition on Tuesday, with the installation of a new 11-foot tall, 4K electronic sign in front of the main entrance.

The new sign will display upcoming events at the arena, as well as advertisements while also having the capability to play movies and other entertainment.

The videoboard was made locally by Watchfire Signs and was installed by Paris Signs.

Tuesday's installation marks the latest in a series of renovations the Big Sandy Superstore Arena has made, along with the mural being painted on the building's exterior, the first such change since 1977.

The arena will also be repainted inside and will get new floors and artwork, all scheduled to be completed by Aug. 1.