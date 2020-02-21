Birds displaced by shopping development in South Charleston

Major progress has been made on the Park Place development in South Charleston. The first phase of the project focuses on bringing in gravel to fill the swampy land with multiple ponds.

Birds now living on the Kanawha River after being displaced from ponds due to the Park Place development in South Charleston, West Virginia.

The filling of those ponds has forced ducks and geese that people were used to seeing in the area find new homes.

"They made some good changes to the downtown area, and them doing this project over here for this strip mall or whatever is going to go in there is a good thing," South Charleston resident Wayne Mooney said. "It is getting rid of the polluted soil, the smell. It's going to get rid of that."

Mooney lives on Riverside Drive and is used to seeing the birds walk through his yard between the Kanawha River and the ponds. He said the waterfowl will find a new home and hopes they are able to do it safely.

"They're still here," Mooney said. "They haven't gone. They might not cross MacCorkle anymore, but they haven't gone. In the summertime, if you go down here and you go to Kroger, you'll see a couple dozen geese out on an island. They're just not over there any more."

Mooney said he would often see 20 to 30 birds crossing the busy road at once. The birds would move slowly and cause traffic on the busy five-lane road come to a halt.

"They travel back and forth, but the people were very, very courteous," Mooney said. "I've seen the geese coming across MacCorkle with a dozen chicks behind it and the people stop and let them go. They will move eventually. They're slow, but they move."

Mooney is excited the mess and smell of the birds might go away, but liked seeing them around his neighborhood. He said the jobs that have been created by the project benefit the community and help the economy.

"It's going to create jobs for people," Mooney said. "That's the big thing in this country and this state. It is going to create jobs for people, a lot of opportunity and that's a good thing."

WSAZ reached out to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens and the Park Place development company about what is being done to relocate the birds and the current status of the project, but did not receive a response.