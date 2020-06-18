Birthplace of Stonewall Jackson will not remove his statue

Commissioners in the West Virginia county where Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson was born voted not to remove his statue after hearing public comments on a proposal that sought to take it down.

News outlets report the Harrison County Commission rejected the motion in a 2-1 vote Wednesday.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports the proposal had sought to remove the Confederate statue from a courthouse plaza in Clarksburg and return it to the Daughters of Confederacy.

Two speakers who said they are Jackson's descendants joined about a dozen others in calling for its removal.

About 20 others said it should stay or voters should decide its fate.

