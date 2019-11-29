Black Friday Shopping Begins

While some are still recovering from Thanksgiving dinner, others are using the last day of the week to take advantage of some deals. Dozens of people started hitting stores in South-ridge around 5 a.m.

Shoppers take advantage of sale.

Stores like Dicks Sporting Good, Bath and Body Works, and Cabela's were all open Fridat morning.

"We went to Walmart and found a couple of good deals on Xboxes, stuff like that, " said Zachary Redmon a Black Friday shopper.

"I think they had the Xbox in one add for like 159, we got some stuff in Dick's earlier. We got a hoodie and stuff like that."

But this day was not all about catching deals on the stuff they like, some were braving the cold air and the long lines to bring something home for someone special. "Oh you know I'm just trying to get some deals for my woman you know she deserves everything. She does everything for me in the world and she is a great woman and I love her," said Blake McMullen a Black Friday shopper.