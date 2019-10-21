Black widows found in elementary school

Parents of kids at an elementary school got a scare when they learned black widow spiders were found in a classroom.

An exterminator was called in to get rid of black widows found in Hurricane Town Elementary.

A Putnam County Schools spokesperson says a custodian spotted a spider in Hurricane Town Elementary.

They called in exterminators, who found "a few spiders isolated in a single classroom" and used a pesticide spray Thursday after the kids were gone.

They say the exterminator came back and found no more spiders.

The spokesperson says the next day, as a precaution, the kids who are usually in that classroom spent the day in another part of the building.

Parents got robocalls and an email from the principal about what happened.

"I didn't think it was too much to worry about," parent Richard Adams said. "It seems like they did everything they needed to do."

Jessica Courtney has two children who go to that school. She feels like the school should've taken more precautions.

"If you find something like that, possibly cancel school," she said. "We've spoken with both of our kids who go there and said stay away from spiders."

The schools spokesperson says an employee reported possibly seeing another spider at the school Monday. They say the exterminator returned Monday afternoon and didn't find anything.

The spokesperson said they feel confident the problem is neutralized.

