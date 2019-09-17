Blake Berglund and Belle Plaine perform in Studio 3

(WSAZ) -- Country music singers Blake Berglund and Belle Plaine performed live in Studio 3.

Their next concert is at Black Sheep Tuesday night at 8:00.

Berglund and Plaine are both from Canada, about 2 hours north of the border.

 
