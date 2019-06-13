Blenko enthusiasts line-up for limited edition West Virginia Piece

Some dedicated Blenko customers got in line Tuesday evening for a special piece of glass that doesn't go on sale until Saturday.

They are waiting for a special edition West Virginia piece that goes on sale Saturday morning.

Some have tents, most have chairs, all have a love for Blenko.

The piece will cost $156, and there are only 156 of them for sale. That's because that's how old West Virginia will turn on June 20.

Some of the people who are waiting in line came all the way from Canada. Daniel Czewski is one of them.

"Well we've been collecting Blenko for about ten years now and last year we had our first experience coming down for the birthday piece and it was a great expirence making new friends and meeting the designers and seeing how the operation runs here so we had to come back."

The art goes on sale Saturday morning at 8 a.m..

