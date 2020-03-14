Blenko postpones annual sale because of COVID-19 concerns

A sale that Blenko Glass lovers wait all year for, has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

An email from Blekno Glass Saturday says that the annual warehouse sale set for March 21-23 has been delayed.

“It has not been an easy decision but we conclude we must act on the side of caution,” the email said.

The email goes on to say that the company leaders recognize that loyal fans of the bright-colored, hand-crafted glass not only plan for this event each year, but also travel from significant distances to shop.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that hundreds and hundreds of people come to the BLENKO campus from all over the country and participate in this highly social and hands on event which will result in a huge risk for spreading the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our local community and beyond. We hope you appreciate this decision as we made it with YOU in mind.”

Blenko is planning to tentatively rescheduled for the weekend of April 17.

Customers who purchased early admittance tickets will still be able to use them. However full refunds will be issued if the new date doesn’t work for customers.