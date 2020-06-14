Blind voters fear loss of privacy with shift to mail voting

Blind voters fear a loss of control over their ability to cast a ballot as election officials across the U.S. plan a major expansion of voting by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They say they are being forced to choose between risking their health at a polling place or giving up their privacy by having someone else fill out an absentee ballot for them.

Technology exists for them to cast their own ballots digitally, but few states choose to use that technology.

Voting technology experts have raised security concerns about such Internet-based voting systems.

