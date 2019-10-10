Blue Bell recalls some Butter Crunch half gallons because of broken tool pieces

Blue Bell Ice Cream is recalling select lots of its Butter Crunch Ice Cream made at its Sylacauga plant because they may contain pieces of a broken plastic tool, according to the FDA.

The company is recalling Butter Crunch half gallons with lid number: 082621222.

The FDA says Blue Bell was notified about the broken plastic piece by a consumer.

The affected half gallons were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

All affected stores have been notified to remove the ice cream from shelves.

