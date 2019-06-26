Bob Amos Events Center coming to Pikeville

The Bob Amos Events Center in Pikeville is coming together as expected.

Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick says the Bob Amos Events Center is on its way to completion.

"It's visible from US 23. You're beginning to see the retaining walls come out of the ground," Elswick said. "The utility work is ongoing. The project's on schedule, so it should be open by the end of the year."

Elswick said weddings, events, and more are expected to be held at the center. He also said the center will be ADA-compliant and will offer a back patio that will double as an overlook. He said the events booked at the center will go through Appalachian Wireless Arena, once booking opens in February 2020.

Workers with Rising Sun Developing caution the community against ignoring the signs placed at the bottom of the overlook. They said the overlook will remain closed until construction is complete and people should avoid the area for safety reasons.