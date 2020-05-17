Body found after fire that injured five; arrest made

One person has been found dead after a fire in Williamson Saturday morning.

Williamson Police tell WSAZ the remains were found in the rubble of a six unit apartment building along Elm Street.

According to a police report, witnesses told officers about an altercation at one of the units prior to the fire starting. The report says people saw someone assaulted in the apartment, and then people ran out moments before the flames were seen.

While police were interviewing neighbors and witnesses, one told police they never saw the person who was assaulted get out of the building.

That’s when investigators went into the debris and found the remains.

Investigators say James Church has been arrested and charged with murder, arson, among other charges. Warrants are out for two other people allegedly involved.

The report claims Church and the two others kicked in the unit’s door to steal drugs and money inside in retaliation for an earlier incident.

Police say a man was beaten and stabbed, and the three suspects intentionally started the fire to destroy any evidence.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Two firefighters and three residents were treated for burns and other injuries from the fire.

