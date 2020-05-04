Body found in Clay County

A body was found Monday night in the Big Otter area, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say it was found in a stream near the intersection of Interstate 79 and state Route 16.

Clay County 911 dispatchers say this is in an area behind the GoMart service station.

West Virginia State Police and the Chief Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WVSP Clay Detachment at 304-286-3185.

