Woman's body found in Kenova

Kenova Police Department are investigating after a caller said he entered a woman’s apartment and found her dead, according to a news release Thursday.

Police say the caller said he was a former friend of the woman. When he found the front door slightly ajar, he entered and said he found her body in a bedroom.

When police arrived at the apartment, they said they could tell the caller's statement was suspicious.

Officers at the scene determined the caller was wanted on two separate charges in Cabell County. He was arrested at the scene and taken to police headquarters for further questioning about finding the deceased woman.

Investigators are working to make a positive identification on the woman, with hopes of notifying her family.

She is described as in her early 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed about 140. She had red hair and green eyes. She appears to have been deceased for approximately two weeks.

The Kenova Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact their dispatch center at (304) 453-5555. Families who may be missing a loved one who matches this description are also asked

to call. If necessary, those with information can remain anonymous.