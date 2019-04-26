UPDATE | Body found in Scioto County

UPDATE 4/26/19 @ 3:45 p.m.

Investigators say a woman's body found Friday afternoon near Rarden does not appear to be a homicide case.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, the body was found alongside Rarden Creek Road, about a mile from state Route 73. Investigators say it appears the body had not been there long.

We're told it is "relatively close" to where human remains were found Monday in Pike County.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

No name has been released, pending notification of the family.

No other details are available right now.

