Charleston Police Department is investigating a body found in front of Mary C. Snow Elementary early Monday morning.

Charleston Police Lieutenant Autumn Davis said an officer found a body on patrol just after 3 a.m. in front of the school.

The body was that of an unknown male with no identification on the person.

There is no evidence of foul play.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

