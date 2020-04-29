UPDATE: Man found dead in abandoned home with gunshot wound, troopers search for car

UPDATE 4/29/20 @5:07 a.m.

A man's body was found with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night in an abandoned Mason County home, and troopers are searching for a car they say is related to the incident.

The body was found inside an abandoned home in the 9000 block of Destiny Rd. near Leon.

State Police say they are searching for 2013 silver 4-door Nissan Sentra with West Virginia plate 1TN 359.

No information has been released about any suspect or suspects. If you have any information on the car or the case, call state police at 304-528-5555.



A body was found inside a home late Tuesday night in Mason County, and West Virginia State Police say it is a suspicious death.

The body was found at a home on Destiny Rd. in rural Mason Count near Leon late Tuesday night.

No details about the body have been released.

