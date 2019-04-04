UPDATE | Murder suspect arrested after KSP identifies body as missing man

UPDATE 4/5/19 @ 5:37 p.m.

A death investigation out of Floyd County has turned into a murder case.

Kentucky State Police troopers say the victim was reported missing in February. His body was found Thursday in a makeshift grave near a home in the Wayland area.

Investigators identified the victim Friday as Jordan Tackett, 26, of East Point.

Troopers arrested Wesley Martin, 44, of Wayland. He is charged with murder.

Martin is in the Floyd County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/5/19

