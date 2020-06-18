Body found inside of motel room identified

More information has been released Thursday by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office following a gruesome discovery inside of a motel room last Friday.

Deputies say the body found inside of a room at the Budget Host Inn in Malden has been identified as Royce Edwin Daugherty Jr., 59, of Sissonville, West Virginia.

Investigators received a call around 11:40 a.m. Friday about a disturbance inside the motel where they discovered the mans' body.

No additional details have been released at this time

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.