Body found near Ohio River bank in Pomeroy

According to investigators, a body was found Wednesday along the bank of the Ohio River in Pomeroy.

Investigators say the Pomeroy Police Department and the Meigs County Sheriff's Office were contacted by a neighbor about a person who had not been seen since putting their boat in the Ohio River earlier this week.

According to first responders, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources found the boat tied off on the river bank on the Ohio side. A member of the Pomeroy Fire Department found the body about 40 feet from the boat partially obscured from view by a tree and some brush.

The Meigs County coroner was contacted, and the body was released to a funeral home. Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

