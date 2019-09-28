Body found on burning couch along rural Oklahoma road

A recent discovery has Oklahoma firefighters baffled.

While extinguishing a burning couch on the side of a rural road, they found a body.

"The body had been totally consumed by the flames,” said Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police. “Obviously … that puts obstacles in the way of our investigators."

Fire crews made the alarming find Thursday evening.

"It's a pretty unique case,” Knight said. “You don't often find furniture, particularly a couch just sitting out in the field, particularly on fire with a deceased person on it."

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Still, there are a lot of unknowns.

"They were unable to determine if it was male or female," Knight said. "We don't know if they died before the fire was set or if they died in the fire."

Investigators say it will take a while to identify the victim.

“Our guys are doing everything they can along with the medical examiner’s office to not only identify who the person is but to figure out exactly what happened.”

