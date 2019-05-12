Boeing 737 plane makes emergency landing in Knoxville

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Boeing 737 made an emergency landing at McGhee Tyson Airport Sunday morning.

The plane landed safely in Knoxville at 9:17 a.m. A nose gear issue caused the pilot to declare an emergency.

Delta flight 1417 was headed from Tri-Cities Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when it was diverted.

No injuries were reported.

Delta issued a statement that said the passengers would be moved onto an alternate plane to complete their journey to Atlanta.

"“Delta apologizes to customers on flight 1417 from Tri-Cities to Atlanta that diverted to Knoxville out of an abundance of caution following a potential mechanical issue. The aircraft landed and taxied to the gate normally and is being inspected by maintenance technicians. In the meantime, customers are being re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft to more quickly depart to Atlanta.”

There were 129 people on board the plane when it landed in Knoxville.

The FAA will continue to investigate.