The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil water advisory for sections of the county after a truck hit a fire hydrant.

They say the advisory is in effect for the following areas:

-Teays Valley Road from Scott Archers to Oakwood Estates.

-Beechwood Drive

-Hidden Valley

-Garden Drive

-Dominic Drive

They say the advisory is in effect until Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with more questions should contact James Evers at 304-757-6509.