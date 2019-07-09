Boil water advisory issued for residents in Wayne County

A boil water advisory in Wayne County, West Virginia, is affecting residents in Fort Gay.

According to a press release from Fort Gay Water, there are conditions indicating a high probability that the city's water is contaminated. Testing has not occurred to determine the presence of contamination in the water.

The boil water advisory is for the entire water system.

Fort Gay Water is working on repairing the issue and anticipate the problem being resolved within 10 days.

"Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."