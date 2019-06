A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in Braxton County, according to a release from Flatwoods Canoe Run PSD.

It is affecting residents from the intersection of Route 4 and Route 5 to the end of the line on Route 4/19. This also affects residents in the Blueberry Hill area.

The advisory is expected to be lifted within 48 hours. For more information, you can contact Larry Gibson at 304-765-3807.