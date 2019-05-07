Boil water advisory issued for some in Lincoln County

A boil water advisory is in effect Tuesday for some residents in the West Hamlin area, according to a release from West Hamlin Water.

It is affecting residents from the West Hamlin Bridge down the Dairy Road and across the bridge to the mouth of Buffalo Road.

It includes all side roads on Straight Fork and extends 300 yards north along state Route 10 from the intersection there.

Residents are advised to boil any water used for cooking, drinking, oral hygiene and watering pets.

