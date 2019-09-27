Boil water advisory issued in Braxton County

A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in Sutton and Little Birch Friday morning.

According to a press release, a water main break on Carpenter Fork Road has caused the advisory.

Residents on Carpenter Fork Road, ranging 2 miles, from the start of the Carpenter Fork Road in Sutton to the 8300 block of Old Turnpike Road in Little Birch are effected by the advisory.

Testing is underway to determine if the water is contaminated. The advisory is projected to be lifted within 48 hours.

For more information on the advisory, please contact Larry Gibson at (304)-765-2300.

