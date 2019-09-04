Boil water advisory issued in part of Cabell County

A boil water advisory has been issued for about 150 customers who live along the Cyrus Creek Road area of Barboursville.

West Virginia American Water says the advisory is due to a water main break.

The affected areas include Cyrus Creek Road, Goose Creek, Berry Lane, Myers Road, Mary Lane Estate, Sierra Drive, and Ridgewood Road in Barboursville.

Crews are working to repair the break. Estimated restoration time is 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Once service is restored, affected customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice. Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use.

Once the system recovers, West Virginia American Water says crews will be collecting additional water quality samples in the area of the outage, which require a minimum of 24 hours for analysis.

Customers will be notified in the same manner once the analysis is complete and the advisory can be lifted.