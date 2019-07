A boil water advisory is in effect starting Monday in Mingo County, W. Va. and Pike County Ky.

A notice from Mingo County PSD said that a water line break in Phelps Ky. is the cause of this advisory.

The effected area starts at the bridge in Freeburn Ky. and ends at the railroad tracks on Route 49 in Edgarton, W. Va.

Work is being done to fix the line, and the advisory is projected to be lifted by Friday, August 2nd.

