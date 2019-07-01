Bojangles in East Huntington closes

The Bojangles location along U.S. 60 in East Huntington has closed, the company announced.

That location in the 3300 block of U.S. 60 caused an uproar when it opened just a few years ago.

The company posted a note on the door saying it is closed. It didn't give a specific reason. That location opened in 2016 to such fanfare that it caused a traffic jam on U.S. 60 for its entire opening day.

Meanwhile, the second location in Huntington will remain open. It is along 16th Street Road near the Hal Greer Boulevard interchange of Interstate 64.

