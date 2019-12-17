Bomb squad deems area surrounding possible explosive safe

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Huntington Police Department spent Tuesday afternoon going door to door clearing a perimeter around what officers say appeared to be an improvised explosive device.
The suspicious item was discovered near a building at 2nd Street and 8th Avenue.
Interim Chief Ray Cornwell says the West Virginia State Police bomb squad was called in to investigate and determined the scene to be safe.
All homeowners who were asked to evacuate have been allowed to return to their homes.