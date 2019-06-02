Boone County 911 system outage

Boone County Emergency Management Agency says some of their 911 calls are being disrupted Sunday.

If someone is trying to dial 911 and it isn't going through, dial

(304) 369-9913 instead.

"A cut fiber optic line is affecting several of our 911 emergency lines. As of now, our backup plan is in place and operational, calls are being routed to our backup answering point in Lincoln County," said Boone County Emergency Management Agency.

Boone County is working to fix the issue but do not have an estimated time when it will be resolved.

