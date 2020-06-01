'Vital' Boone County EMS levy up for a vote

In Boone County, several levies are up for a vote. One levy aims to assist the EMS workers of the county.

This election season, the Boone County EMS levy is worth a little more than $900,000. Officials say it goes to several different areas within the industry.

This includes paying for new and updated equipment, additional ambulance cruisers and the salaries of first responders.

While the money involved with the levy may seem like a lot, officials say they are working with the bare minimum.

"Over the last several years our property values have went down, our tax rates have went down, we have had a lot of people leave the county because the coal industry has taken such a plummet," said Bryan Justice, executive director of the Boone County Ambulance Authority.

Justice says because of these reasons, funding has decreased by about $600,000 since 2016. That's the last time the levy was on a ballot. Justice also told WSAZ there is no wiggle room when it comes to this money.

But being strapped for cash isn't the only problem. A few weeks ago, a Boone County ambulance crashed into a Charleston fire station on MacCorkle Avenue. Officers say the driver of the emergency vehicle was found to be at fault. Officials say they hope the crash doesn't impact voter turnout for the levy.

"We just hope the public understands that we are here to help. We're here to respond in emergencies 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Justice said.

If the levy does not pass Justice says it's unclear what could happen. He said salaries would have to be cut and they would have to get rid of some trucks. But those consequences would only be the tip of the iceberg. Every other decision for now is unclear.

Until the election is over, officials are depending on old voting trends to come through again.

"We have always had a good turnout for our levy election," Justice said. "We need 60 percent of the people to vote for it to pass. We typically hit 88 to 90 percent of that number".

