Boone County confirms seventh case of COVID-19

The Boone County Health Department confirmed its seventh overall case of COVID-19 Friday.

Officials say they do not believe the new patient had any contact with other cases that have been confirmed in the county.

The person is now in self-isolation at home, officials say.

The health department is working to identify anyone who may be at risk of exposure.

No other information about the patient is being released by officials.

