Boone County deputies searching for missing woman

Deputies in Boone County are looking for a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Jessica Lynn Puskas Browning, 28 of Boone County, was last seen after attending a job interview at a hospital in Charleston.

She is 5'10" with red hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

She was driving a dark colored 2008 Ford Escape with West Virginia Registration O5T-334.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 304-369-9913.