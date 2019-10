A trailer fire in Boone County has claimed one life in Boone County Wednesday.

According to dispatchers, the fire was reported just before noon in Williams Mountain.

Fire departments from Racine, Wharton, Madison, and Van arrived on scene, along with Boone County Ambulance Authority and Boone County Sheriff's Department. They are still on scene.

