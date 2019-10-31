Boone County man sentenced for meth trafficking

A Boone County man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.

Benjamin John Mooney, 42, of Costa, admitted to selling meth to a police informant on four occasions between July 2017 and February 2018. At the time of his arrest, he admitted that he had sold about 546 grams of meth in 2018 up to October.

“Think about it. 546 grams. It’s a crazy volume of drugs,” Stuart said in a news release. “Great work by all involved in getting this meth dealer off the streets and away from our families.”

Mooney will serve a term of five years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.