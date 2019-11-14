UPDATE | County prosecutor releases statement on youth football embezzlement case

UPDATE 11/14/19 @ 9:15 p.m.

Boone County Prosecutor Keith Randolph has released a statement in connection with a Boone County couple arrested on embezzlement charges.

Jeremy and Pamela Johnson were arrested in August 2018 and are facing felony charges, accused of stealing from children by way of a midget football league in Boone County, West Virginia.

Randolph released the following statement:

"The Johnsons used their roles as President and Treasurer of the Seth Midget Football League to control the funds of that organization. In doing so, the thorough investigation by Captain Sutphin with the Sheriff’s Department showed they embezzled between $25,000 to $42,000 from the non-profit organization. Their conduct partially contributed to the folding of that organization. Unfortunately, their acts hurt a good community and the children who live in the area of Seth. We can only hope the sentence handed down by Judge Thompson gives them time to reflect on their wrongful conduct while sending a message to others such conduct will not be tolerated in our county. "

The Johnsons pleaded guilty in October.

According to court officials, Jeremy Johnson pled guilty to a misdemeanor offense of embezzlement. He faces up to a year in jail. Pamela Johnson pled guilty to a felony offense of embezzlement and faces anywhere from one to ten years in prison. They are scheduled to return to court on Nov. 13.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/15/18 @ 4:15 p.m.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeremy Johnson, 38, and Pamela Johnson, 35, of Bloomingrose, Wednesday.

Deputies say the Johnsons served as president and treasurer of the Seth Midget Football League from June 2014 through July 2018 and had "unfettered access" to the organization's finances during that time.

While the embezzlement is still under investigation, deputies have already discovered several instances they believe the couple stole money. That includes approximately $14,000 in "suspicious" ATM withdrawals, approximately $3,200 in "cash back" related to purchases at Sam's Club and Walmart, and over $1,100 spent in South Carolina while vacationing at Myrtle Beach.

Deputies say the transactions all took place with a debit card that is in the football league's name.

The couple was arraigned on embezzlement and conspiracy charges with bail set at $25,000 surety each.

They were released on bond shortly after their arraignments and are due in court for a preliminary hearing within the next 20 days.

