Boone County softball team headed to national championships

Friday marks the start of a road trip for the girls 8-10 year-old Little League softball team in Boone County.

Thursday night, the team, their families and friends all got together at the ball fields in Racine for a send-off event for the Boone Northern Team.

Friday, they will hit the road for Tennessee to compete in nationals. On Saturday they will play Virginia.

This is the first time their league has had a state victory.

"We look forward to going down to Tennessee and represent the state of West Virginia. We got a lot to live up to; West Virginia actually won last year."

Good luck to the ladies!

