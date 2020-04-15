Boone Nursing Center says patient test negative for COVID-19

A patient at a nursing center in Boone County is not infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to a post on social media from Hillcrest Health Care Center.

Earlier in the day, state leaders reported two positive tests, one at a nursing home in Boone County and one in a nursing home in Kanawha County.

“The announcement today of positive COVID-19 in a Boone County nursing center was premature and incorrect,” a news release attached to the post said.

The state did not release the name of the nursing home to WSAZ.

It went on to say: “We do not have a positive case based on the specimen collected on April 14 shortly before 11:00 am at a local hospital. The test was performed by the same local hospital laboratory. The lab reported to us on April 15 shortly after 5pm the result of COVID-19 PCR as NEGATIVE on the infectious disease immunology report.”

75 patients at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the Kanawha County Community of Jefferson were tested Wednesday after a patient there tested positive."

