Boone County Coal Festival canceled due to coronavirus

Coronavirus continues to spoil plans as now Boone county has decided to cancel a major event that is typically held in the summer time.

County Commissioner Craig Bratcher told WSAZ Tuesday that the Boone Coal Festival is not happening this year.

Coal Festival officials had dates June 16 to June 20, 2020 set for the festival.

Bratcher said this will greatly impact businesses, restaurants and vendors. Typically, the coal festival is a big economy booster for Madison and Danville because of all the inner and outer county visitors.

Bratcher also said Kevin's Lazy River Float, which had over 500 people participate last year, is also canceled. That event was scheduled for the last Saturday in July.