Both lanes of Interstate 64 are closed Friday afternoon near the Ceredo/Kenova exit after an accident.

Wayne County dispatchers say the accident happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, but both the eastbound and the westbound lanes are shut down at this time.

There is no word on injuries and no word on when the interstate will reopen.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

