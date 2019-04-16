Boy arrested after alleged threat against Cabell Midland High School

A Cabell Midland High School senior was arrested Tuesday after an alleged threat against the school, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

The sheriff said the threat was made on social media, showing the student posing with a gun and threatening the school.

Zerkle said investigators were made aware of the threat early Tuesday afternoon and had the student in custody within the hour.

The boy was not at school when he was arrested.

No injuries were reported, and the threat did not disrupt classes.

