The FBI said late Thursday afternoon that the child found in a Kentucky neighborhood is not Timmothy Pitzen.

The agency said DNA results were not a match to the boy who's been missing from Aurora, Illinois since 2011. Investigators are still trying to determine who the boy is.

"To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family," the FBI Louisville office tweeted. "Unfortunately, that day will not be today."